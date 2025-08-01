Billings teen arrested for alleged plot to shoot up school, church

BILLINGS - Billings police said Thursday they arrested a 16-year-old boy who was suspected of planning a shooting at a local church and school.

Police responded to a suspicious call at the 3200 block of Rosebud Drive on Thursday morning and found the boy, whom they did not identify.

Officers determined the threat was credible, and he was arrested and taken to the youth services facility.

The boy faces a possible charge of felony intimidation, according to Lt. Samantha Puckett.

