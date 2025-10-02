Billings teen arrested following two armed robberies

BILLINGS - A 17-year-old Billings teenager has been arrested following two armed robberies.

Police said in a social media post that the first robbery was reported on Wednesday at 5:02 a.m. in the 1000 block of Main Street.

The suspect attempted to steal alcohol and pulled a gun on the employee before fleeing in a vehicle.

The suspect then went to a second gas station in the 400 block of Main Street. The suspect selected more alcohol, and when employees tried to stop him he flashed a gun at them.

The suspect fled in a vehicle with two other individuals.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as a 17-year-old male from Billings who is known by officers to be on GPS monitoring.

At about noon, officers located the suspect at a local park and placed him under arrest. Officers recovered a handgun from inside the vehicle.

The teen was remanded into Youth Services where he is being detained pending charges.

