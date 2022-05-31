Billings shooting leaves 1 dead, officer wounded

BILLINGS - A man was killed and an officer wounded in a police shooting late Monday, the second fatal officer-involved shooting in the city in just over a week.

Police said in a press release early Tuesday that the most recent incident began shortly after 11 p.m. when officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle, which then fled.

Officers did not initially pursue the vehicle, the press release states, but the vehicle was later located in the area of North 22nd Street and Burnstead Drive, a few blocks north of North Park.

An officer made contact with the vehicle in an alley in the 1900 block of Burnstead Drive, the press release states, and the suspect fired and struck the officer. The officer returned fire.

"The suspect remained in his vehicle for several minutes refusing to comply with Officer commands," the press release states. "The suspect then exited the vehicle and again began firing at Officers. Officers returned fire striking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Officer injured has been treated for his wound."

Police Chief Rich St. John will hold a press conference regarding the shooting Tuesday morning. The press conference will directly follow the press conference already scheduled at 10 a.m. regarding the Solitia Street standoff on May 29, 2022.

On May 23, a 35-year-old man who led officers on a pursuit was killed when officers opened fire after police said he pointed a gun at an officer.

Here's video of the scene of the shooting late Monday: