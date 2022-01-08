Billings police seeking stabbing suspect

Billings police are seeking a suspect in a Saturday stabbing in downtown Billings.
One man was taken to a local hospital following the stabbing at S. Vincent de Paul at 3005 First Ave. S., Billings police said in a tweet.
The suspect is in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.
22-01492 Stabbing at St Vincent De Paul, 3005 1st Ave S. One adult male victim transported by AMR to a Billings Hospital. Suspect is not in custody. Investigation on-going.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) January 8, 2022
