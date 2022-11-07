Billings police seek public's help in locating possible homicide suspect

BILLINGS - Billings police on Monday asked for the public's help in locating a man described as a "person of interest" in a weekend homicide.

Police said investigators are trying to locate 22-year-old Branden Rock Above in connection to the death of a man who was found in a crashed vehicle late Saturday on the city's South Side.

In a press release, police Lt. Matt Lennick said initial information about the incident indicated a male had been located at the scene of a vehicle crash in the 200 block of South 29th Street. The male suffered a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries, Lennick said.

Two possible suspects were reported to have fled the scene.

Lennick said Monday officers located one of the possible suspects, an individual who was determined to be an escapee from the Billings Alpha House. The press release did not identify the person further or indicate whether an arrest had been made.

The second person has not been located, but was identified by police as Rock Above, who police said is an escapee from a corrections facility in Great Falls. He is described as 6-foot, 3-inches tall, 193 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is also known to have short hair or a shaved head, police said.

No charges have been filed in the case, the press release states.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. He was also identified as an escapee from a corrections facility in Great Falls.

The department's non-emergency telephone number is 406-657-8200.

RELATED: Billings police investigating South Side homicide