Billings police investigating suspected homicide at South Side residence

Update 6:15 p.m. Tuesday

Billings Police Lt. Brian Krivitz said the 32-year-old suspect told authorities she had killed the victim while in custody in another jurisdiction, which led to officers find the body.

The woman has not been charged with a crime as of Tuesday night because detectives are continuing to investigate, Krivitz said.

The 64-year-old victim was found at a residence on the 400 block of Hillview Lane with blunt force trauma and evidence of stabbing, Krivitz said.

First Report

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a suspected homicide at a residence near Optimist Park on the South Side Tuesday night.

Police said on social media that officers were called on a welfare check for a 64-year-old man on the 400 block of Hillview Lane.

Officers found the man dead inside the residence with visible injuries, police said.

The suspect, a 32-year-old woman, is in custody in a different jurisdiction.

Detectives are investigating at the scene.

This is a developing story.