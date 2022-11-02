Watch Now
Billings police investigating downtown shooting

One man was shot and taken to the hospital following a Tuesday night shooting in downtown Billings.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. in the alley behind the 3000 block of Second Avenue North.

Billings police said on social media the man suffered minor injuries.

Police added that they have made no arrests but don't believe the public is in danger.

