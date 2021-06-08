Billings police investigate suspicious death

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating a suspicious death at a Billings motel.

On Sunday at 11:49 p.m., officers were sent to a room at the Lazy KT at 1403 First Avenue North for a report of a suicide involving a firearm, according to a press release from the police department.

Officers found a 25-year-old man from Crow Agency dead from an apparent gunshot wound. While investigating officers discovered suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, the press release states.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office identified the man as Varian Brien. A manner of death is pending toxicology.

Detectives were sent to the scene and took over the investigation, which remains ongoing as a suspicious death. There have been no arrests and police are not currently looking for anyone.

No other information was released.

