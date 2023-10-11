Billings police close part of Highway 312 for investigation involving bomb squad

Update 10:10 p.m.

The bomb squad has finished its work and

Highway 312 has been reopened.

The Montana Highway Patrol and the Montana Department of Transportation closed the highway for the police.

"We knew that when the timing was right for us to deploy this search warrant, we were going to have to shut down 312," said Lt. Matt Lennick, "Everything has worked out exactly how we planned it. All the resources were in place and we were prepared."

The Bozeman Police SWAT team was on standby and the Billings Fire Department provided drone support.

And now the investigation continues with regard to the people detained.

"We'll sort through charges and what we have based off what we find and what the investigation concludes once we're done," Lennick said.

Update 4:50 p.m.

Five people were detained from a residence on the 2900 block of Highway 312, Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick said.

Law enforcement was serving a warrant on the property, Lennick said.

No one was injured, and SWAT officers remain on the scene to clear the area of any other people, he said.

Highway 312 remains closed.

Billings police have closed a portion of Highway 312 from Main Street to Independent Lane as an investigation involving the bomb squad is taking place.

Billings police, the Yellowstone County SWAT team and the Billings police bomb squad began the investigation at 3 p.m. on the 2900 block of Highway 312.

Alternate route for northeast traffic will be Mary and Bitterroot. Southwest traffic will be routed to Independent Lane and Highway 87.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.