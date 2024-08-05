Billings man who carried gun across from school avoids federal prison

A Billings man who conducted armed patrols on a sidewalk across from Broadwater Elementary School in the summer of 2023 has avoided jail time for the crime, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich's office.

Gabriel Cowan Metcalf, 50, was sentenced Friday to three years probation by U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters. Metcalf pleaded guilty in March to one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm in a school zone.

Metcalf was arrested in August 2023 following multiple reports that he was wielding a rifle on his property across the street from Broadwater Elementary. While he was mostly on his property, he also took the gun onto the public sidewalk, street and alleyway, which led to his arrest because he was within 1,000 feet of a school, according to authorities.

At that time, Metcalf told MTN News that he was wielding the gun in self-defense following a dispute with his neighbor, and he did not intend to cause alarm at the school. Nevertheless, school officials went into lockdown and closed access to the front playground, which was closest to Metcalf, in an effort to protect students until he was arrested.

On Aug. 17, 2023, Metcalf told authorities he followed cars, walked to a nearby business and escorted his mother across the street, all while carrying a firearm, according to Laslovich.

Five days later, law enforcement searched his home and recovered a 20-gauge shotgun and six rounds of ammunition, later identified as the weapon he was carrying, according to Laslovich.

"Almost one year ago, just as the school year was scheduled to begin, Broadwater Elementary School was busy taking proactive measures to protect kids from Metcalf and so were our law enforcement partners. Despite multiple attempts to explain to Metcalf that he was in violation of federal law, he continued his habit of armed patrols around his neighborhood and in a school zone. As we prepare for another year of school, the parents and children of Billings schools should know we will do whatever it takes to keep kids safe, as shown by our actions in this case," Laslovich said in a statement.

