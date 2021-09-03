Bail set at $1M for an accused of Missoula deliberate homicide

MISSOULA — Bond has been set at $1 million dollars for a man accused of strangling and killing his partner Thursday night near Missoula.

Staryal Johnston appeared in Missoula County Justice Court Friday afternoon on a deliberate homicide charge.

Missoula County deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in the 7400 block of Azalea Drive, west of Missoula at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to court documents, one of the young daughters in the home called 911.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found a woman who was “unresponsive," according to a news release.

The Sheriff's Office says the victim – 30-year-old Danielle Johnston of Missoula - sustained serious bodily injury and was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Johnston fled the scene but was caught by deputies.

