UPDATE: Missoula Pre-release Center walkaway apprehended

MISSOULA — UPDATE: 9:13 a.m. - June 14, 2021

MISSOULA - A man who walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Friday is now behind bars.

Luis Zayas was apprehended by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday.

He was taken to the Missoula County Detention Facility.

(first report: 8:11 a.m. - June 14, 2021)

A man who failed to return to the Missoula Pre-release Center of Friday is still being sought.

Luis Enrique Zayas did not show up at his designated place for community service on Friday at 10:20 a.m. and then failed to return to the Pre-release Center at his designated time.

According to a news release, Zayas was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. Friday at the Missoula Pre-Release Center.

Zayas is a 37-year-old Hispanic man with a medium build. He weighs approximately 150 pounds and stands 5'5" tall. He also has 13 tattoos.

Zayas has a felony conviction out of Lewis and Clark County for aggravated assault and is serving a 20-year sentence with five years suspended.

Anyone with information about Zayas' whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.