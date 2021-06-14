Watch
NewsCrime & Courts

Actions

UPDATE: Missoula Pre-release Center walkaway apprehended

items.[0].image.alt
courtesy photo
Missoula Walkaway Luis Enrique Zayas
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 11:18:32-04

MISSOULA — UPDATE: 9:13 a.m. - June 14, 2021

MISSOULA - A man who walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Friday is now behind bars.

Luis Zayas was apprehended by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday.

He was taken to the Missoula County Detention Facility.

(first report: 8:11 a.m. - June 14, 2021)

A man who failed to return to the Missoula Pre-release Center of Friday is still being sought.

Luis Enrique Zayas did not show up at his designated place for community service on Friday at 10:20 a.m. and then failed to return to the Pre-release Center at his designated time.

According to a news release, Zayas was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. Friday at the Missoula Pre-Release Center.

Zayas is a 37-year-old Hispanic man with a medium build. He weighs approximately 150 pounds and stands 5'5" tall. He also has 13 tattoos.

Zayas has a felony conviction out of Lewis and Clark County for aggravated assault and is serving a 20-year sentence with five years suspended.

Anyone with information about Zayas' whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf 44 courses for just $119!