Attempted homicide charge filed following incident near Florence

MISSOULA — A man is facing an attempted homicide charge following a weekend incident in the Bitterroot.

Ravalli County dispatch received a report that two neighbors had been involved in an altercation in the Upper Woodchuck in Florence. According to court documents, Grant Mitchell Deakin had “shot up” a truck while it was being driven.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident which was determined to have happened in Missoula County. Law enforcement found a white F150 pickup truck with multiple bullet holes, a shattered rear window, and both of the driver's side tires were flat.

The victim told authorities he had borrowed the truck from a friend’s house and was driving back to Upper Woodchuck Road when he encountered Deakin coming in the opposite direction, court documents state.

The victim – who court papers state “had a falling out in which Deakin accused him of stealing a gun -- stopped when he was flagged down.

Prosecutors say Deakin accused the victim of stealing some bearskins and when the victim denied the accusation, Deakin is accused of firing a handgun at the victim while he was driving. According to court documents, due to a lack of cellphone service, the victim then headed back to a friend's house to call law enforcement and encountered Deakin again.

MTN News

Deakin is accused of blocking the road with his pickup truck and later pointing a gun at the victim’s head and pulling the trigger. However, the gun did not go off. Court documents state that Deakin “put that gun down and grabbed another” and began shooting again, emptying the magazine before grabbing another gun.

The victim told law enforcement that Deakin again began shooting at the truck and then pointed the gun at the victim’s head. The victim managed to duck and then get the truck around Deakin at which point prosecutors say Deakin shot out the rear window of the truck.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office made several attempts between 7:45 and 9:25 p.m. to contact Deakin by phone, according to court documents. Law enforcement eventually went to Deakin’s home on High Mountain Drive and flew a drone over the property which was fired at several times. It’s believed that Deakin fired the shots.

Deakin eventually approached law enforcement and at approximately 11:30 p.m. was taken into custody without further incident. Prosecutors say Deakin stated he didn’t know why he had been arrested but admitted shooting at a drone over his property.

Deakin is facing a felony attempted homicide charge as well as one count of felony criminal mischief. Click here to read the court documents associated with the case.