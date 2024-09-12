Assault victim hospitalized, 3 teens charged in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The assault victim has been identified as Jake Krauss, and he remains hospitalized in Great Falls.

According to his wife Christine, Jake is in the ICU with a brain hemorrhage resulting in a traumatic brain injury.

GoFundMe

She added, "He has limb function but it’s undetermined the level of cognitive function he will have when he awakens."

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family; click here if you would like to help.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT) Three suspects have been charged in connection with an assault on a man in Great Falls, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

The agency said in a news release that just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2024, officers responded to the 700 block of First Alley North regarding a disturbance or possible fight.

A witness told officers that a group of people were fighting and had gone eastbound down the alley to an area out of view.

Officers went around the corner of a building and into the alley where they discovered an unconscious man in a pool of blood. The GFPD said that man had an “obvious serious head wound.”

The man was taken to Benefis Health System hospital. The GFPD says the victim is in critical condition; court documents state that he sustained a "serious brain injury," and the current outcome is "unknown."

Officers found exterior surveillance cameras on a business and were able to contact the owner, who provided them with video that showed three people attacking the victim, and two of them were seen stomping on the victim’s head.

Officers soon identified and later arrested 19-year Ethanel P. Pherigo, who has been charged with felony aggravated assault.

The investigation continued into Monday morning, and officers found the other two suspects: Shaun A. Deberry, 19 years old; and a 14-year old male juvenile*.

Both Deberry and the juvenile were arrested and have also been charged with aggravated assault.

At this point, there is no word on the suspected motive for the attack, and no other details have been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

* MTN does not name juvenile suspects unless they are being charged as an adult (link).