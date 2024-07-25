Anaconda law enforcement seeks individuals in connection with high-speed chase

The Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center (ADLC) is asking the public for help in identifying two individuals in connection with a high-speed chase on Sunday.

ADLC posted pictures of the two people on social media and said they're believed to be out of the Billings area with connections to Phillipsburg.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement

Anyone who knows these individuals and has contact information for them is asked to contact Lt. Det. Staley at 406-563-5241.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Anaconda police describe dangerous high-speed pursuit

Anaconda police describe dangerous pursuit with high-speed driver

The chase on Sunday reached speeds of 150 miles per hour as police pursued the driver from Anaconda to Butte.

ADLC thanked the public for numerous tips initially received in response to a post about the vehicle in the chase.

No further details about the individuals being sought were released. We will continue to keep you updated as we get more information.

(First report)

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement is asking the public for any information on a suspect vehicle that allegedly led officers on a high-speed pursuit Sunday evening.

According to a social media post, the chase reached speeds of 150 miles per hour, causing a substantial risk of serious injury to others on the road.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement

Anyone with information about the pictured vehicle is asked to send a message via the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Facebook page, or call 406-563-5241 to speak with Lt. Det. Staley or Officer Nelson.

No further details about the vehicle or the incident were released. We will update you if we get more information.