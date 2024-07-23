Anaconda law enforcement seeking info on suspect vehicle from high-speed chase

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement is asking the public for any information on a suspect vehicle that allegedly led officers on a high-speed pursuit Sunday evening.

According to a social media post, the chase reached speeds of 150 miles per hour, causing a substantial risk of serious injury to others on the road.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement

Anyone with information about the pictured vehicle is asked to send a message via the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Facebook page, or call 406-563-5241 to speak with Lt. Det. Staley or Officer Nelson.

No further details about the vehicle or the incident were released. We will update you if we get more information.