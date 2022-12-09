Additional details released in Swan Valley pursuit, arrest

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released new details about a police pursuit and arrest that happened Wednesday in the Swan Valley.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says Lake County authorities received about the whereabouts of Anthony Trebas, who had felony warrants for violation of release conditions and intimidation.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at 9 a.m., but Trebas continued onto a driveway off Highway 83 in Lake County near Swan Lake.

Trebas then refused to exit his vehicle. Sheriff Heino says deputies had information there was a handgun in the vehicle and as a result, the Northwest Regional SWAT team was called to the scene.

Following approximately two hours of negotiations, Trebas — along with the passenger in the vehicle, Kadence Trebas — were taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff Heino says an investigation into the incident is continuing.