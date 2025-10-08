Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4 suspected of several crimes in Missoula, Powell counties arrested Wednesday morning

MISSOULA — Four people who are suspected of committing several crimes in Missoula and Powell counties were arrested on Wednesday morning.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office — including the Special Response Team — the Seeley Lake Rural Fire District and the Montana Regional Violent Crimes Task Force assisted the Powell County Sheriff’s Office in taking the four people into custody.

The joint operation was the result of ongoing investigations involving law enforcement agencies in Missoula and Powell counties, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects were taken into custody without incident and taken to the Missoula County Detention Facility.

“We value the strong partnerships we have with Powell County, our local, state and federal agencies and their willingness to collaborate to keep our communities safe,” Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen stated.

Seeley Lake Elementary School went into a "hold" during the operation as a precaution, meaning there was "no movement within the school," according to a social media post.

There is no risk to public safety at this time.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

