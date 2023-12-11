3 victims shot, suspect in custody after shooting near Ferndale

UPDATE: 10:08 a.m. - December 11, 2023

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell reports one person died and two other people were injured in Sunday evening's shooting in Ferndale.

49-year-old Matthew Vitek of Bigfork is being held in jail on pending charges of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide. (full update here)

UPDATE - 11:39 p.m. - December 10, 2023

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirms to MTN News that three victims were shot at a residence south of Ferndale on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Sheriff Heino says that the suspect — who is in custody — is not one of the three people shot.

The suspect gave up without incident when law enforcement arrived.

Sheriff Heino says all four people involved in the incident lived in the residence together.

Law enforcement will have a clearer picture when they conduct their interviews on Monday morning.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation.

(first report: 10:42 p.m. - December 10, 2023)

Numerous law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a residence south of Ferndale near Highway 209 for a report of a shooting.

Flathead Sheriff Brian Heino says multiple people were shot, however, their conditions are unknown at this time.

Law enforcement arrived shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday in the Cayuse Lane area.

Sheriff Heino said they don't have any other information to release at this time as officers are still processing the scene.

the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are on the scene.

Officials advise the public to stay clear of the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

