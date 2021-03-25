3 Missoula residents arrested in connection with CA double murder

MISSOULA — Three Missoula residents have been arrested in connection with a California double murder.

Mono (California) Sheriff Ingrid Braun says arrest warrants were issued for Bradley Kohorst, 35, Cory Spurlock, 33, and Orit Oged, 32 in connection with a double homicide in Bridgeport, California.

Two bodies were found by a snowplow driver in the early morning hours of Nov. 9, 2020, on the shoulder of Highway 395, approximately 10 miles north of Bridgeport.

Sheriff Braun says the victims -- who were identified as William and Yesenia Larsen, a husband and wife, from Burbank, California -- had no known connection to Mono County.

"A thorough investigation ensued, which led our Investigators to the determination that several former business associates of the victims were connected to the deaths,” Sheriff Braun stated in a news release.

The investigation was turned over to the Mono County District Attorney’s Office on March 18 and arrest warrants were then issued for Kohorst, Spurlock, and Oged.

Kohorst was taken into custody in Phoenix on Monday while Spurlock and Oged were arrested in Missoula on Thursday.

All three remain in custody awaiting extradition to Mono County.

