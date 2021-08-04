3 inmates walk away from Billings pre-release center

BILLINGS - Three women have been reported as walkaways from the Passages pre-release center in Billings.
All three women reportedly left the facility on South 27th Street at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, but a press release does not state if they left together.
The three inmates are:
- Alisa June Cassell, 41. She is described as a white female, 5-feet, 3-inches tall, 195 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Cassell was serving a sentence for theft out of Lincoln County and arrived at Passeges on June 14, 2021.
Diamond Dee Goforth, 44. She is described as a Native American female, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 175 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Goforth was serving a sentence out of Sanders County for attempted escape and endangering the welfare of children. She arrived at Passages on May 27, 2021.
- Tammy Marie Evert, 45. She is described as a white female, 5-feet, 5-inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was serving a sentence out of Lake COunty for bail jumping and burglary and arrived at Passages on March 22, 2021.
If you have any information about these women call local law enforcement.