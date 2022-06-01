Watch
NewsCrime & Courts

Actions

2 teens facing assault charges in Billings road-rage incident

2 teens facing assault charges in Billings road-rage inicident
Billings road rage
Posted at 9:22 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 11:22:24-04

BILLINGS — Billings police officers said they responded to a road-rage incident turned physical at the intersection of King Avenue West and 20th Street early Friday morning.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said Tuesday two 15-year-olds were arrested and face possible assault charges. One is facing possible felony charge, while the second is facing a possible misdemeanor, Lennick said.

The two are suspected of using a baseball bat in the altercation with an adult male, according to Lennick.

Police released no other details as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119