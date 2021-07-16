1 man dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Vaughn

(UPDATE, 10:43 pm) Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter told MTN that one man has died, and the suspect has been taken into custody.

The two men were involved in an altercation at the Office Bar that resulted in the victim being shot, according to Sheriff Slaughter.

The victim died after being taken to a hospital.

No other details have been released at this point, including the names of the victim and the suspect.

We will update you when we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 9:53 pm) Law enforcement officers are at the scene of an incident at the Office Bar in Vaughn.

Authorities have not yet released any details, but witnesses outside told MTN that there was a shooting.

A Mercy Flight helicopter from Benefis Health System was dispatched to the scene, and a ground ambulance was seen leaving the site just after 9 p.m.

Volunteer fire departments - including Vaughn and Sun Prairie - were at the scene providing assistance to Cascade County Sheriff's deputies.

The Office Bar is at 128 US Highway 89.