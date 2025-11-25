Suspect held on robbery charge after confrontation at Butte bank

BUTTE — BUTTE — On Monday, an employee at Valley Bank reported that a man approached her outside the bank, asked her for money, and allegedly displayed a tool in a threatening manner, Butte County authorities said.

According to a release from Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, the man followed the employee through the first set of the bank’s double doors, where she alerted other workers. Staff spoke with the suspect, who then left the area.

After officers reviewed surveillance photos, they detained a suspect near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and the Interstate. His identity has not been confirmed. He is being held at the Butte Detention Center on a robbery charge, and efforts to positively identify him are ongoing, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, and officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active, Sheriff Ed Lester said.

