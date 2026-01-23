Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Streamer arrested in Helena, failed to appear for testimony in homicide investigation

MTN NEWS
HELENA — Neo Lanston was arrested in Helena on Thursday and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. Langston is a notable streamer and friend of singer d4vd. The Helena Police Department assisted the Los Angeles Police Department in the arrest.

According to court documents, Langston was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear as a witness. He was held without bond and has already been transferred into the custody of the LAPD.

d4vd, David Anthony Burke, at the 2023 Streamy Awards.

D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, is embroiled in an investigation into the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The dismembered body of Hernandez was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla that belonged to the 20-year-old singer.

Hernandez was reported missing on April 5, 2024. Her body was discovered on September 8, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Several witnesses have already testified before a grand jury.

