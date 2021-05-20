Police investigating hit-and-run of Montana Tech basketball coach

BUTTE — Montana Tech’s head men’s basketball coach Adam Hiatt was injured by a hit-and-run driver after he was struck while riding his bicycle early Tuesday evening.

“A maroon or red vehicle came by, struck him, he actually went on the hood of the vehicle and fell off the hood,” said Butte Undersheriff George Skuletich.

Hiatt was taken to St. James Healthcare where he was treated for a collar bone injury and scrapes.

Police are still trying to locate the vehicle involved, which is described as an early 2000s model Buick sedan that will have scratches on the passenger side and a missing passenger side windshield wiper.

“Hopefully someone in that lives in that area might have some cameras mounted on their house or doorbell cameras or some type of security camera where we can get some video of this car either prior to hitting the male or after he left the area,” said Skuletich.

The undersheriff said it’s very unlikely that the driver did not know that they hit somebody and adds it’s a selfish thing to drive away from an accident like this.

“And that’s the difficult part for me to understand, why he didn’t pull over and to check on the condition of the males anyhow before they left would be the right thing to do or the proper thing to do but that wasn’t done either,” said undersheriff said.

Montana Tech released a statement saying that Coach Hiatt did not require overnight treatment at the hospital for his injuries and he was back home resting with his family.

