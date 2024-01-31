Watch Now
Police investigating armed robbery at Butte cannabis dispensary

Posted at 8:35 PM, Jan 30, 2024
BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement says two men stole cash and cannabis from a Butte dispensary during an armed robbery on Tuesday evening, Jan. 30, 2024.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release that police responded around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday to the report of an armed robbery at Greenhouse LLC on Harrison Avenue.

According to staff at the dispensary, two men, at least one of whom was armed, entered the store and demanded money. Sheriff Lester said the men fled with an "undisclosed amount of cash and some marijuana."

The suspect who was armed with a handgun is described as a white male wearing khaki pants and a blue coat, six feet to six feet two inches tall.

The second suspect is five feet seven to five feet ten inches tall, wearing gray jeans and a green sweatshirt.

The release said both men had their faces covered and wore gloves. No one was injured during the incident, according to Sheriff Lester.

Anyone with information is asked to call Butte Police at (406) 497-1120.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

