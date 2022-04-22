Man convicted in killing of Broadwater County deputy set to be sentenced Friday

TOWNSEND — On Friday, April 22, District Judge Kathy Seeley is set to sentence Lloyd Barrus, a man convicted in the 2017 killing of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore.

A jury found Barrus guilty of deliberate homicide by accountability and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide by accountability on Sept. 21, 2021. He faces the possibility of three life sentences behind bars.

Moore’s family and Broadwater County law enforcement are expected to give remarks at the sentencing.

On May 16, 2017, Deputy Moore was struck with a bullet while attempting to stop Barrus and his son Marshall near Three Forks on Highway 287. Moore came to a stop a few miles south of the I-90 interchange. Prosecutors alleged Lloyd Barrus then pulled up alongside Deputy Moore’s vehicle where his son fired a dozen more shots at the deputy. Law enforcement pursued the two men for nearly 150 miles. The chase ended on Interstate 90 near Missoula. Marshall Barrus was killed in a shootout with officers.

One of the reasons the Barrus case has taken as long as it has to get to sentencing is the debate surrounding his mental health. He was initially ruled unfit to stand trial, but Judge Seeley ruled he could be forcefully medicated to be able to stand trial.

After a jury found him guilty, Barrus’ lawyers argued he was “guilty but mentally ill” meaning he should receive treatment at the state hospital rather serve time in prison. Judge Seeley ruled that although Barrus did suffer from a mental disorder, he repeatedly showed an understanding of the criminality of his actions and the ability to “conform his behavior to the requirements of law.”

The case was prosecuted by Montana Department of Justice attorneys Dan Guzynski and Stephanie Robles.

