Investigation underway after Kalispell shooting

KALISPELL — An investigation is underway after reports of a shooting in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department received the call early Sunday morning. Initial reports described a possible gunshot at a residence in southwest Kalispell.

Officers responded and located a 41-year-old man suffering from a potential gunshot wound. He was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Before law enforcement arrived, the suspect ran away, and he still has not been located.

Kalispell law enforcement believes the suspect and victim knew each other and this wasn't a random act.

The investigation is ongoing and the names are being withheld at this time.

If you have any information, call Sgt. Karen Webster at 406-758-7794.