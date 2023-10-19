Butte Police stop scammers claiming to raise money for child's funeral

Butte Police stopped a group of people on Thursday who were fraudulently soliciting donations for a child they claimed recently died of cancer, according to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester.

Sheriff Lester said in a press release that four people were waving signs at the intersection of Harrison and Amherst with a photo of the child they claimed recently died.

Police spoke with the group, according to the release, and found that they not only did not have a permit to solicit funds but also that there was no child who had died of cancer.

Police confiscated $400 people had donated to the scammers, which will be donated to a local charity or cause, according to Sheriff Lester.

The release said the four people involved left Butte.