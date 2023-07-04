Butte police looking for hit-and-run driver in Montana Tech fatal

BUTTE - A tragedy on the campus of Montana Tech late Monday evening as a hit-and-run driver ran over two young men, killing one of them and then leaving the scene without stopping.

The incident occurred about 11 p.m. just after Butte’s Third of July fireworks display. Butte police report a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were walking in the 1400 block of West Granite Street when a westbound vehicle ran them over and then left the scene.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where the 23-year-old was pronounced dead. The 21-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle continued heading west on West Granite Street and then turned on West Park Street.

The vehicle was described as a red, two-door Jeep, possibly a Wrangler with a black top.

The incident was still under investigation as of Tuesday and police are asking anyone with video or more information about this incident to call (406) 497-1120.