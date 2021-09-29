Butte meth dealer sentenced after admitting he received drugs in the mail

A Butte man was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in June to receiving methamphetamine in the mail for redistribution.

Court documents say law enforcement bought one ounce of meth from 52-year-old Steven Douglas Shipe in June 2019 after learning Shipe was involved in drug trafficking in Montana.

Investigators also intercepted a package containing around 10 pounds, or 36,240 doses, of meth that was addressed to Shipe’s Butte residence. The drugs were intercepted in Bakersfield, CA.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that Shipe was using local co-conspirators to facilitate meth deals. The co-conspirators reportedly brought prospective buyers to Shipe’s residence to purchase meth.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Service. U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

Shipe was allowed to self-surrender and must complete five years of supervised release after serving his five-year prison term.