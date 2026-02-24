Butte man with prior drug felonies sentenced to 37 months for illegal firearm possession

Shawn Troy "Thumper" Saccheri, 49, of Butte, was sentenced today to 37 months in federal prison for illegally possessing multiple firearms.

Saccheri will also serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Saccheri pleaded guilty in October to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, law enforcement searched his home on November 27th of last year after receiving a tip that he had guns. Before the search began, Saccheri admitted he had prohibited items. Investigators found 5 firearms, ammunition, and a magazine inside his residence.

Law enforcement located the following five firearms and ammunition at his residence:

Harrington & Richardson model 765 Pioneer, .22 caliber rifle

Winchester model 1912, 12-gauge shotgun with a shortened barrel

Western Auto Supply Revelation model 120, .22 caliber rifle

Remington model 870, 12-gauge shotgun

Winchester model 97, 12-gauge shotgun

Harrington and Richardson model Bay State shotgun receiver

Assorted ammunition and a magazine

Saccheri was barred from owning guns because of two prior felony drug convictions.

In 2018, he was convicted of distributing dangerous drugs in Flathead County and sentenced to 6 years. In 2023, he was convicted of possessing dangerous drugs in Yellowstone County.

The ATF investigated the case. U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the sentencing.

