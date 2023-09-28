COVID-19 spike sparks questions about Missoula homeless shelters

MISSOULA — When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, the City of Missoula designated the former Sleepy Inn as a quarantine site for those experiencing homelessness.

But now, as COVID-19 cases spike across the nation, the motel is no longer available for those purposes in Missoula.



City officials say they still have procedures in place in the event someone tests positive for COVID-19 at either the Poverello Center or Johnson Street shelter.

Poverello Center executive director Jill Bonny says there is no problem with COVID-19 right now at either shelter, but tests are available for those feeling ill. Bonny also has recommendations for those who are experiencing symptoms.

“Our guests are another story they don’t have anywhere else to go so if they have symptoms it could be the nasty cold that’s going around and not COVID and so if we’re not aware that they’ve tested positive for COVID we really ask and encourage our guests and our staff to wear a mask if they are experiencing symptoms just to help keep the spread low but we’re not requiring that at this time.”

Bonny also told MTN News there is no current plan in place to open an additional quarantine shelter.