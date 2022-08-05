Couple is driving a tractor to Alaska to raise money for sick kids

GREAT FALLS — Dick and Carolee Ourada passed through Great Falls on Thursday, August 4, 2022, as they continued their weeks-long trek to Alaska - but they are not doing it in a car or an RV.
Instead, they are driving a tractor. And they're not just doing it for fun or novelty - they're doing it to raise money for Children's Hospital Colorado. Click here to learn more about their journey.
TRENDING ARTICLES
- Eye On Great Falls - new businesses
- WATCH: bear trapped in car in Red Lodge
- Fire near Helena burns 1,900 acres
- Cascade County: Stage 1 fire restrictions
- GF church removes homeless camp