Yellowstone County reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths, total deaths reach 510

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County’s pandemic death toll rose to 510, with four more county residents succumbing to COVID-19 related illness, RiverStone Health said in a press release Monday.

The latest residents to die of COVID-19 related illness all died in Billings hospitals and had underlying health conditions. They are:

· A man in his 70s, who died on Sat., Feb. 5 and was not vaccinated.

· A man in his 60s, who died on Sat., Feb. 5 and was fully vaccinated, including a booster dose.

· A man in his 70s, who died on Thurs., Feb. 3 and was not vaccinated.

· A woman in her 70s, who died on Thurs., Feb. 3 and was not vaccinated.

On Monday, Billings hospitals had 84 COVID-19 inpatients, including 47 who weren’t vaccinated and 37 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 19 were in ICU and 12 were on ventilators.

Vaccination remains the safest, most effective way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death, the health agency said. RiverStone Health will hold a free, walk-in community COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people age five and older on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations can be scheduled by appointment with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406.247.3382. Vaccination also can be scheduled with RiverStone Health Clinic at 406.247.3350.

For more information on reducing your COVID-19 risk, getting vaccinated or tested, visit covid.riverstonehealth.org.

