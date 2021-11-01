Yellowstone County reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths, total deaths reach 411

BILLINGS - Four Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-19 related illness over the weekend, raising the total county deaths to at least 411 residents since April 2020.

The latest deaths include:

· A woman in her 60s who passed away on Oct. 31 at a Billings hospital. She was vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

· A man in his 90s, who passed away on Oct. 30 at a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

· A woman in her 70s, who passed away on Oct. 30 at a Billings hospital. She was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

· A man in his 80s, who passed away on Oct. 30 at a local long-term care facility. He was vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

On Monday, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare were caring for 40 COVID-19 patients in ICU; 27 were on ventilators. Altogether, the hospitals had 116 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 92 who weren’t vaccinated, RiverStone Health said in a press release.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local medical clinics and pharmacies.

RiverStone Health will hold free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main RiverStone Health campus, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building on:

· November 4

· December 9

· December 30

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, phone 406.247.3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

RiverStone Health is offering at no charge:

· First and second doses of Pfizer vaccine to people age 12 and older.

· First and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people age 18 and older.

· Third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to immune-compromised people.

· Booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Drive-through testing

RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare provide free drive-through COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M, at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North. The test site is closed from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. daily. Tests are available to people age five and older who have symptoms of COVID-19 or had close contact with a person who tested positive. St. Vincent Healthcare will provide lab results to those tested within 48 hours.

The outdoor test site may close during inclement weather.

