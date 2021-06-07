Yellowstone County COVID-19 deaths reach 270

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - COVID-19 related illness is responsible for the passing of another Yellowstone County resident, the first person to pass away in June.

A woman in her 80s died on Thursday, June 3, at a Billings hospital.

Additionally, a Yellowstone County female resident in her 70s passed away on Sunday, April 18 in an out-of-state hospital. Her death became known through a vital statistics review at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

These latest deaths bring the county’s pandemic death toll to 270 lives lost since April 2020, according to RiverStone Health records.

“Too many lives have been cut short due to COVID-19. Families and friends of loved ones continue to grieve painful losses brought on by the pandemic and I offer my deepest sympathies to all who are experiencing heartache,” said John Felton Yellowstone County health officer, president and CEO of RiverStone Health. “We can help end the pandemic through vaccination and so that more families do not suffer from lives lost too soon, I strongly encourage everyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated.”

The surest and fastest way to end the COVID-19 pandemic is through vaccination. Safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines are available through retail pharmacies. In addition, RiverStone Health is staffing two free, walk-in vaccination clinics this week:

June 11, 10 a.m. – noon, MSUB Orientation, Pfizer and J&J

June 11, 8 a.m. – 5pm, RiverStone Health Walk-in, Lil Anderson Center (4 story building), Pfizer and J&J

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 12 and older and the Moderna and J&J vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.

People under 18 must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinics and at covid.riverstonehealth.org under “vaccinations”.