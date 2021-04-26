Yellowstone County COVID-19 death toll reaches 264

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County has recorded the second death of a resident due to COVID-19 this month. At least 264 Yellowstone County residents have succumbed to pandemic illness since April 2020, according to RiverStone Health records.

A woman in her 60s passed away on April 25, 2021, at a Billings hospital.

Her death is a tragic reminder that this virus is still in Yellowstone County. Since the beginning of the month, 258 new cases have been confirmed and 34 residents have been admitted to Billings hospitals with COVID-19 disease.

Each of us can choose to help reduce the risk of infection for ourselves and our families by wearing masks when we are with people outside our household, keeping our distance, washing hands frequently and getting vaccinated. As of Monday, 46,000 county residents had been fully immunized against COVID-19, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone age 16 and older. Free, fast walk-in vaccinations are offered today, Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27, at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. today and 8-11 a.m. Tuesday. These community clinics will provide the first dose of Pfizer vaccine and will schedule patients for a second dose in three weeks.

If your business, church or organization is interested in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, please call RiverStone Health at 406.651.6410 and leave a message or send an email to CovidOutreach@riverstonehealth.org . Calls and e-mails will be returned within two business days. A minimum of 20 people is needed to schedule a vaccination outreach clinic.

Vaccinations also are available at some local pharmacies and clinics. Check vaccinefinder.org.

