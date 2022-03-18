Weekly COVID update for Montana (Friday, March 18)

HELENA — There are 625 active COVID cases in Montana as of Friday, March 18, 2022, down from 851 reported last Friday (March 11).

There were 464 new cases reported over the last week, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, down from 611 from the previous week.

There have been 11 deaths reported since last Friday; the total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 3,234.

As of Friday, there are 45 people hospitalized due to COVID, down from 90 last Friday. A total of 11,797 people have been hospitalized due to COVID over the last two years.

There have been 268,246 recoveries as of Friday, an increase of 679 from last Friday.

The total number of confirmed COVID cases in Montana is now 272,246, an increase of 464 from last Friday.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, March 18, 2022; the state site is updated weekdays (excluding holidays).

Note: As of February 28, 2022, MTN News is no longer posting daily COVID updates due to the continuing decline in cases and increase in vaccinations. We are now posting weekly updates on Fridays.

