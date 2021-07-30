GREAT FALLS — There were 1,111 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last week in Montana, and there are currently 1,198 active cases in the state. There were nine new deaths reported within the last week; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,704, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 442,773 (about 48% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 893,913. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 106, up 31 from last Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 5,717.

There have been 116,366 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 113,464. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,501,662.

DPHHS DATA Weekly COVID update for Montana (Friday, July 30)

As of July 5th, MTN News is no longer posting daily Covid updates, due to the continuing decline in cases and increase in vaccinations. We will now be posting weekly updates on Fridays. People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.