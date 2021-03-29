Vaccine appointments through Gallatin County health department changing to wait list system

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced on Monday that future COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the department will be offered based on a wait list system.

GCCHD said in a press release that as of Wednesday, March 31, county residents can sign up for a spot on a COVID-19 vaccine wait list. The health department will email people as appointments become available, based on their priority on the list.

According to the release, open online signups will no longer be offered—the wait list system will be used for all GCCHD vaccine appointments as of April 1.

The release said this process will allow GCCHD to continue prioritizing those in Phase 1A and 1B+, while also expanding eligibility to people 16 and older, following the state of Montana's guidelines that go into effect on Thursday.

GCCHD said appointments will be offered to as many people on the wait list as there are doses available.

“We understand there are a number of people eligible in Phase 1A and Phase 1B+ who are still waiting to get a vaccine,” Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley said. “This new process will allow us to prioritize clinics for those at higher risk while also expanding eligibility to younger populations.”

