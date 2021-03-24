Gallatin County will expand vaccine eligibility with emphasis on access for high-risk groups

The Gallatin City-County Health Department said in a press release the county will follow the state of Montana's expanded eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccination set to take effect on April 1.

According to the release, all people 16 and older in Gallatin County will be eligible to receive the vaccine as of April 1, but the health department will continue to offer expanded access for high-risk groups.

Some clinics will likely be offered by GCCHD only for those 60 and older, people with certain underlying health conditions, and people of color and American Indians.

“We’re determined to make vaccines available to those who have been eligible for some time and waiting,” Health Officer Matt Kelley said. “At the same time, we also will be working to expand access to younger people as outlined in the state’s expanded eligibility criteria.”

A vaccination clinic for people in Phase 1B+ and Phase 1A of the state's vaccination plan will be held on March 30 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Online sign-ups for the clinic will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24.

