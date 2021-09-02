Sept. 2 COVID Update: 738 new cases, 5 deaths and 45 new hospitalizations reported

There were 738 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 5,770 total active cases in the state as of Sep. 2. The last time the state had over 5,700 active cases was Dec. 27 according to MTN data.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID is 258, an increase of nine since Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,449, with the state reporting 45 new hospitalizations since Wednesday. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.0%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 124 reported, there are 1,016 total active cases in the county. Flathead saw the second-highest number of news cases with 112, totaling 1,004 active cases. Cascade was the third highest with 100 new cases, with a total of 992 active cases.

There were four new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,807, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

50 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 465,262 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 949,781. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

There have been 128,835 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 121,258. There were 5,232 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, September 2, 2021.