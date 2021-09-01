Sept. 1 COVID Update: 895 new cases and 46 new hospitalizations reported

There were 895 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 5,494 total active cases in the state as of Sept. 1. The last time the state had over 5,400 active cases was Dec. 31 according to MTN data.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 249, a decrease of two since Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,404, an increase of 46 since Tuesday. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.0%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 201 reported, there are 1,014 total active cases in the county. Cascade saw the second-highest number of news cases with 141, totaling 927 active cases. Flathead was the third highest with 125 new cases, with a total of 957 active cases.

There were three new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,803, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

50 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 464,191 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 947,446. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

There have been 128,098 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 120,801. There were 6,746 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, September 1, 2021.