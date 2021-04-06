Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Report: Montana First Lady Susan Gianforte tests positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Montana First Lady Susan Gianforte, seen here in a ceremonial swearing-in at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Montana Free Press reporter.
Paul Ryan, Greg Gianforte
Posted at 1:28 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 16:03:36-04

A day after Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the governor said the state's first lady has also contracted the virus.

Susan Gianforte is showing no symptoms, reports Mara Silvers, a reporter for the Montana Free Press.

On Monday the governor's office disclosed Gianforte had begun isolating for 10 days at his home in Bozeman after receiving a positive test.

Brooke Stroyke, the governor's spokeswoman, provided this statement to MTN News on Tuesday:

The first lady was tested for COVID-19 yesterday and received a positive result today. Following her doctor's orders and public health guidance, the first lady, who continues to exhibit no symptoms, is isolating at their home in Bozeman. Twenty-five members of the governor’s office staff were tested this morning. All received negative results.

The governor continues to exhibit mild symptoms, including fatigue, but otherwise feels okay. Aside from canceling in-person events, the governor is keeping up his full schedule, working remotely and managing the state’s business. Today, he is scheduled to meet remotely with members of the Cabinet, remotely review bills the Legislature sent to his desk, and participate in a Republican Governors Public Policy Committee governors-only conference call.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.