Photos: Ceremony recognizes one-year anniversary of COVID-19 arrival in Lewis & Clark County

HELENA — It was this week (March 22nd) in 2020 that the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Lewis and Clark County.

Multiple organizations have put together a small, non-public ceremony on March 26th to remember the 71 community members we’ve lost in Lewis and Clark County, recognize the hardships so many have faced, and celebrate community.

The group planted an aspen tree alongside Tenmile Creek to represent the interconnectedness and growth as a community. 71 purple stars were hanged on a tree temporarily to recognize those lost from COVID-19.

In a press release from St. Peter’s Health, they will be recording the ceremony and will share it via digital channels.

The group wants to emphasize the importance of mental health during this challenging time. They provided the following resources below.

Critical resources for the community include:

Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255. Available 24/7, the Lifeline assists community members whether they are worried about someone and need advice, require immediate assistance to intervene on behalf of someone they know, or if they themselves are struggling. Remember, you are NEVER alone.

Crisis Text Line: Text ‘MT’ to 741-741 to connect with a crisis counselor via text. Available 24/7, the text line is appropriate for all types of mental or emotional crises.