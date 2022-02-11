MSU to phase out COVID-19 restrictions starting Feb. 14, 2022

BOZEMAN - In a letter to the MSU community, Montana State University President Waded Cruzado announced Friday afternoon that the university will begin phasing out COVID-19 restrictions as soon as possible.

The letter was sparked due to an announcement by the Montana Commissioner of Higher Education , that directed the campuses of the Montana University System to begin phasing out COVID-19 restrictions as soon as possible.

According to the letter, beginning Monday, Feb. 14, face masks will be recommended, but not required, for students, faculty and staff in campus buildings at Montana State University.

“For MSU students, faculty and staff who desire to continue wearing a more protective mask, the university will provide KN95 masks, free of charge, for the duration of the Spring semester. Up to two masks at a time can be picked up at the Plew Building at the corner of Grant Street and Sixth Avenue. Because we need to be judicious with the limited supplies of KN95 face masks, everyone else is welcome to continue wearing the face mask of their preference if they choose to do so," the letter stated.

"Montana State University will continue to provide free symptomatic COVID-19 testing for students at the MSU Student Testing Center [montana.edu] ; an appointment is not necessary. In addition, free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters [montana.edu] will still be available to students through MSU's Student Health Partners.”

The letter also stated that: "Since hitting a record high of new COVID-19 cases on January 14, 2022, the number of new cases per day in Gallatin County has trended downward. The total number of active COVID-19 cases on a given day has also trended downward during the same period of time."

"I want to express my deepest thanks to all the MSU students, faculty and staff for the patience, solidarity and resilience they have demonstrated during this chapter in our history.

As we say at Montana State University, You are Pure Gold!

Sincerely,

Waded Cruzado"

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.