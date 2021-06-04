Montana reports 138 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, June 4

There were 138 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state reached 1,632.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus was reported to be 398,402, or about 43% of the state population. The total number of doses administered was reported to be 821,058.

According to the Montana Response: COVID-19 website, Flathead County reported 32 new cases of the virus, and Yellowstone County reported 21. Cascade County reported 16 new cases, and Missoula County reported 15.

The remaining new cases were reported across 16 Montana counties.

Cumulative Total, New Daily, Active Cases by County

Flathead County Cases

12,229 Total | 32 New | 108 Active

Yellowstone County Cases

17,724 Total | 21 New | 113 Active

Cascade County Cases

9,305 Total | 16 New | 97 Active

Missoula County Cases

9,245 Total | 15 New | 63 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases

6,984 Total | 8 New | 43 Active

Park County Cases

1,440 Total | 8 New | 19 Active

Gallatin County Cases

14,857 Total | 7 New | 26 Active

Ravalli County Cases

3,187 Total | 6 New | 53 Active

Hill County Cases

2,013 Total | 5 New | 15 Active

Sanders County Cases

654 Total | 4 New | 6 Active

Chouteau County Cases

513 Total | 3 New | 3 Active

Lake County Cases

2,121 Total | 2 New | 13 Active

Roosevelt County Cases

1,663 Total | 2 New | 10 Active

Silver Bow County Cases

4,127 Total | 2 New | 10 Active

Teton County Cases

505 Total | 2 New | 3 Active

Glacier County Cases

1,543 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Madison County Cases

788 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Pondera County Cases

502 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Stillwater County Cases

741 Total | 1 New | 14 Active

Valley County Cases

902 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

State health officials reported there have been 112,260 cumulative total cases in Montana. The number of recoveries was reported to be 109,972.

There were 685 active cases reported across the state. Yellowstone County reported the highest number of active cases with 113, followed by Flathead County with 108 active cases.

MONTANA RESPONSE: COVID-19 website

The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana was 1,397,296, an increase of 6,099 tests during the 24-hour reporting period.

The number of people hospitalized was 59, and the total number of hospitalizations due to the virus was 5,328, according to state health officials.

Note: Since the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will now rely on data from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services website.

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.