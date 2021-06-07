Montana reports 121 new COVID-19 cases, surpasses 400K fully immunized residents (Monday, June 7)

There were 121 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state reached 1,633.

(Note: The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has transitioned to a weekday-only reporting schedule for the State of Montana COVID-19 vaccine [lnks.gd] and case [lnks.gd] maps. The maps will not be updated on weekends beginning Saturday, June 5. Both maps will continue to be updated Monday through Friday. As a result of this change, Montanans can expect the numbers reported on Monday to be larger given that day will include weekend numbers.)

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus was reported to be 402,319, or about 44% of the state population. The total number of doses administered was reported to be 826,236.

According to the Montana Response: COVID-19 website, Yellowstone County reported 26 new cases of the virus, and Cascade County reported 18. Flathead County reported 17 new cases, and Ravalli County reported 12.

The remaining new cases were reported across 15 Montana counties.

Cumulative Total, New Daily, Active Cases by County

Yellowstone County Cases

17,750 Total | 26 New | 122 Active

Cascade County Cases

9,322 Total | 18 New | 109 Active

Flathead County Cases

12,247 Total | 17 New | 104 Active

Ravalli County Cases

3,199 Total | 12 New | 60 Active

Missoula County Cases

9,254 Total | 10 New | 57 Active

Gallatin County Cases

14,863 Total | 7 New | 28 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases

6,991 Total | 7 New | 36 Active

Hill County Cases

2,018 Total | 5 New | 17 Active

Musselshell County Cases

362 Total | 5 New | 6 Active

Blaine County Cases

803 Total | 4 New | 9 Active

Lake County Cases

2,123 Total | 2 New | 11 Active

Chouteau County Cases

515 Total | 1 New | 4 Active

Custer County Cases

1,205 Total | 1 New | 8 Active

Madison County Cases

789 Total | 1 New | 3 Active

Mineral County Cases

265 Total | 1 New | 4 Active

Pondera County Cases

503 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Roosevelt County Cases

1,664 Total | 1 New | 8 Active

Stillwater County Cases

742 Total | 1 New | 14 Active

Teton County Cases

506 Total | 1 New | 3 Active

State health officials reported there have been 112,381 cumulative total cases in Montana. The number of recoveries was reported to be 110,084.

There were 664 active cases reported across the state. Yellowstone County reported the highest number of active cases with 122, followed by Cascade County with 109 active cases.

MONTANA RESPONSE: COVID-19 website Active COVID-19 cases by county June 7, 2021

The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana was 1,397,750, an increase of 454 tests during the 24-hour reporting period.

The number of people hospitalized was 57, and the total number of hospitalizations due to the virus was 5,338, according to state health officials.

Note: Since the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will now rely on data from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services website.

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.

